Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.43.

Shares of HCG opened at C$27.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$27.85 and a twelve month high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 6.1300006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

