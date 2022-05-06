Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$52.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HCG. TD Securities decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.43.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$27.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$27.85 and a one year high of C$46.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.79.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$134.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 6.1300006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

