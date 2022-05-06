Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) & Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Financial Analysis

Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Hong Kong Technology Venture alerts:

This table compares Hong Kong Technology Venture and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Technology Venture N/A N/A N/A Telefónica 21.20% 9.02% 2.34%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture and Telefónica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Technology Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefónica 1 5 0 0 1.83

Telefónica has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential downside of 12.78%. Given Telefónica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Telefónica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hong Kong Technology Venture has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefónica has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hong Kong Technology Venture and Telefónica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Technology Venture $263.47 million 2.81 $1.90 million N/A N/A Telefónica $46.47 billion 0.61 $9.63 billion $1.72 2.86

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Dividends

Hong Kong Technology Venture pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Telefónica pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Telefónica beats Hong Kong Technology Venture on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture (Get Rating)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia-related activities; and the operation of an e-shopping mall that offers online shopping and delivery services. It also engages in property investment and trading activities; and provision of marketing and advertising management, and artistes' management and agency services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

About Telefónica (Get Rating)

Telefónica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services, as well as leases and sells handset equipment. The company also provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased line, virtual private network, fibre optics, web hosting and application, outsourcing and consultancy, desktop, and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection and international wholesale services; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing services, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; virtual assistants; digital home platforms; and Movistar Home devices. It also offers online telemedicine, home insurance, music streaming, and consumer loan services. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.