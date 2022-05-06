Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.11 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

