HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $450.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.79.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock traded down $6.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.81. 7,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.16 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $333.71 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 29.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $10,164,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in HubSpot by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.