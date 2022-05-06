HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.79.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $6.40 on Friday, hitting $334.81. 7,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -198.16 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $333.71 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

