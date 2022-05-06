HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $539.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $645.00 to $539.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $689.16.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $19.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.77. 25,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,440. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $333.71 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.15 and a 200 day moving average of $578.99. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -216.85 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in HubSpot by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

