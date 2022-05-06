HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $575.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.38% from the company’s current price.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.83.

HUBS stock traded up $19.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,440. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.03 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $333.71 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 29.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,164,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,576,000 after buying an additional 26,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

