Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $3,041,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 54.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 139,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.