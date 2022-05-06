Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.
Huntsman has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntsman to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.
Huntsman stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.
Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
