Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

Huntsman has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntsman to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Huntsman stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

