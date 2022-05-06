HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 2,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $43.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,923,000 after purchasing an additional 128,422 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth $146,440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,771,000 after acquiring an additional 448,350 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,715 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

