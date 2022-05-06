Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Shares of H stock opened at C$35.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.32. Hydro One has a one year low of C$29.13 and a one year high of C$36.09.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hydro One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Further Reading
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.