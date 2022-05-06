Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of H stock opened at C$35.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.32. Hydro One has a one year low of C$29.13 and a one year high of C$36.09.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on H. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB lowered shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.96.

Hydro One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.