IAMGOLD Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.14.

Shares of TSE IMG traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 372,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,420. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

