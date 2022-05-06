IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Sell” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.14.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.52 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.84.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart acquired 22,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 438,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

