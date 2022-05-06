ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICFI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69. ICF International has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 201.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 87,273 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $4,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter worth $3,656,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ICF International by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of ICF International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.