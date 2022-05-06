IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.67.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.81.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in IDACORP by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in IDACORP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

