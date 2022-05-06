IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.67.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08. The business had revenue of C$902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$894.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.15%.
IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Recommended Stories
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.