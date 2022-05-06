iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

IHRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 17,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares in the company, valued at $223,562,748.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 619,937 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $10,997,682.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,027,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,824,576 shares of company stock valued at $31,670,077. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,272. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

