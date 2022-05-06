Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $208.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day moving average of $225.03. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
