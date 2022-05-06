Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $208.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day moving average of $225.03. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.