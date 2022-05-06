Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $492.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.77.
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $38.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,629. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $287.73 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.37.
In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Illumina by 554.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 27.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Illumina by 23.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 6.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
