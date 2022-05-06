Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $492.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $38.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,629. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $287.73 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.37.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Illumina by 554.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 27.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Illumina by 23.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 6.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

