IM Cannabis (IMCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect IM Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. IM Cannabis has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 31.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect IM Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCC opened at $1.10 on Friday. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IM Cannabis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IM Cannabis stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of IM Cannabis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

