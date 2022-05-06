IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Given New €133.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €128.00 ($134.74) to €133.00 ($140.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of IMCD stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.39. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74.
