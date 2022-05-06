Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($24.23) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,951 ($24.37).

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,658 ($20.71) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,822 ($22.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,624.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,634.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

