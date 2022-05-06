Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 164.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

