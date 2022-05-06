Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 96,241 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

