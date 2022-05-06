Information Services Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of ISV opened at C$20.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.68. The stock has a market cap of C$366.28 million and a PE ratio of 11.76. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$20.13 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on Information Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.