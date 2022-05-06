Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.02.

Shares of INGR opened at $88.42 on Friday. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,497 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ingredion by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,764,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

