InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Mestemacher expects that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

