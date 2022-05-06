Innodata (INOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of Innodata stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.76 million, a P/E ratio of -141.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. Innodata has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Innodata in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Innodata from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
About Innodata (Get Rating)
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
