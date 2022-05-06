Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FFIN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.36. 2,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,464. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after acquiring an additional 761,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,478,000 after acquiring an additional 235,769 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,713,000 after acquiring an additional 900,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.