Insider Buying: GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Buys 5,800 Shares of Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Paul Haworth acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £3,770 ($4,709.56).

On Monday, March 28th, Paul Haworth bought 20,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($14,241.10).

LON GETB opened at GBX 64.80 ($0.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.22. GetBusy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 99 ($1.24).

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers Workiro, a document and task management software; Virtual Cabinet, a document management software for insurance managers, financial advisors, accountants, property agents, insolvency practitioners, and professional services; SmartVault, a cloud-based document management and storage software; and Certified Vault for authoritative copies of digital assets.

