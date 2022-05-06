Insider Selling: Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Sells 2,069 Shares of Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $136.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.06. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.
KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.
About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
