Insider Selling: Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Sells 2,069 Shares of Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $136.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.06. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

