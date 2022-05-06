Insider Selling: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Sells 86,430 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Eric Updyke sold 86,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 238 ($2.97), for a total value of £205,703.40 ($256,968.64).

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 228 ($2.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Spirent Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.60 ($3.88). The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 328 ($4.10).

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

