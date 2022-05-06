Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get Inspirato alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ISPO. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ISPO stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,932. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58. Inspirato has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspirato will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $852,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth approximately $72,477,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

About Inspirato (Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspirato (ISPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.