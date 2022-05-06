Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ISPO. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspirato will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $852,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181 in the last quarter.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth approximately $72,477,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000.
About Inspirato (Get Rating)
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
