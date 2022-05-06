Installed Building Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $86.77 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $75.95 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,497,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.