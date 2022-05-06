Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Installed Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average of $111.69. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

