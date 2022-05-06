Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $202.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

