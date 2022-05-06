International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 196 Price Target at UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 196 ($2.45) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.48% from the stock’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.30) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.02) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.80) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.79 ($2.38).

Shares of IAG stock traded down GBX 11.32 ($0.14) on Friday, hitting GBX 132 ($1.65). 81,162,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,071,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.57. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 214.40 ($2.68).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

