International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $122.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 121.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

