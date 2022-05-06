International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Issues Earnings Results

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

International Seaways stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of -0.01. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at $179,473,443.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,690 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in International Seaways by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

