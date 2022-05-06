Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $8,567,000. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 515.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,464,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950,835 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $53,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $49,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $21,932,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $21,283,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About Investors Bancorp (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.