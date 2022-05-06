Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IONS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.35.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.24 and a beta of 0.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 173,793 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.