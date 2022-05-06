IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,965.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,682 shares of company stock worth $3,151,931. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after buying an additional 709,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $6,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 229,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IVERIC bio by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

