Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $4.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $20.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.45 to $21.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $22.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $23.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

