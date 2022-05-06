Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

J has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.20. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 189,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.