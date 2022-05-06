Jaguar Health (JAGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 216.71% and a negative net margin of 1,212.98%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Jaguar Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.41. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,408. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

