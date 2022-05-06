Jason Andrew Benitz Acquires 13,284 Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating) insider Jason Andrew Benitz acquired 13,284 shares of Jersey Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £35,999.64 ($44,971.44).

Shares of LON JOG opened at GBX 280.25 ($3.50) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £91.23 million and a P/E ratio of -18.18. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 105.10 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.55 ($3.67). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.98.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. It holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A and 21/1A licenses; an 100% interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses; a 100% interest in the Glenn project comprising P2499 Block 21/2a license; and a 100% interest in the Zermatt project consisting of P2497 Blocks 20/4c license.

