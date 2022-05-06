JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €25.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($26.84) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.26) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €26.50 ($27.89) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.70 ($23.89) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of DEC stock traded down €0.46 ($0.48) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €19.21 ($20.22). 122,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €21.25 and its 200-day moving average is €22.55. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($28.44) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($38.84).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.