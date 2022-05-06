JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €25.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €25.50 ($26.84) price target by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEC. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.70 ($23.89) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($27.89) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of EPA:DEC traded down €0.46 ($0.48) on Friday, reaching €19.21 ($20.22). The company had a trading volume of 122,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($28.44) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($38.84). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.55.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

