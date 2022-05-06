JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €24.00 by UBS Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €24.00 ($25.26) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DEC. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($27.89) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($27.89) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.70 ($23.89) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded down €0.46 ($0.48) during trading on Friday, hitting €19.21 ($20.22). The stock had a trading volume of 122,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of €21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.55. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($28.44) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($38.84).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

